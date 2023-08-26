Cade York says, “I know how good I am” after potential game-winner is blocked

For the second consecutive preseason game, Browns kicker Cade York missed a potential game-winning field goal attempt today. This one was blocked, but York said he didn’t want any excuses and just wants to make his kicks.

“To be honest, people gave me pats on the back and crap like that, but I hate pity,” York said, via the Akron Beacon Journal “Pity pisses me off. I want to be a weapon. I know how good I am. That’s been the most frustrating thing the last month, struggling with that. So, the real games starts soon. Just trying to take a running start into the season and just start putting them through all the time.”

York had been hit on his follow-through on an extra point earlier in the game and injured his shin, but he said it was a minor injury and didn’t affect his kicking the rest of the day.

“No, it ended up being fine,” York said. “I got rolled up on. I think I was just scared when it happened more than how bad it really hurt. Ended up being lucky that it didn’t get worse, but it was all good. I ended up just kicking through it.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to answer a question about whether York’s roster spot is in jeopardy. He’s the only kicker on the Browns’ roster, but it’s possible that another kicker could be coming to Cleveland in the coming days.