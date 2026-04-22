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Caleb Banks sends letter informing teams he’ll be fully cleared in early June

  
Published April 22, 2026 01:59 PM

There is some positive news on one of the top defensive tackles in this year’s draft.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN, former Florida DT Caleb Banks — who suffered a broken foot at the scouting combine — sent a letter to NFL teams on Wednesday informing them that he is on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.

Banks fractured the fourth metatarsal in his foot, which was then surgically repaired in mid-March. He injured his foot the night before his on-field testing, before conducting a partial workout while not knowing the extent of his injury.

The previously reported expectation was that Banks would be sidelined until June.

After playing two seasons at Louisville, Banks played three years at Florida. he finished his collegiate career with 48 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.