Caleb Williams, Bears bulldoze Cowboys 31-14

Matt Eberflus returned to town only to be run out of town again.

The Cowboys defensive coordinator, who served as the Bears’ head coach from 2022 until being fired after 12 games last season, watched his former quarterback throw all over his defense. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, passed for 298 yards and tied a career high with four touchdowns in arguably the best game of his career.

The Bears won easily, 31-14, for their first victory of the season. Both teams are 1-2.

Chicago gained 385 yards. Williams completed 19 of 28 passes and his touchdowns covered 35 yards to Rome Odunze, 65 yards to Luther Burden, 10 yards to Cole Kmet and 4 yards to DJ Moore. Burden caught three passes for 101 yards, Odunze three for 62 and running back D’Andre Swift three for 45.

Swift also ran for 33 yards on 13 carries.

The Cowboys gained 396 yards, with Dak Prescott going 31-of-40 for 251 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before Joe Milton replaced him late. Tremaine Edmunds had both interceptions of Prescott, with one coming on a George Pickens drop and the other on a fourth-down play into the end zone late.

Kevin Byard intercepted Milton with 52 seconds left.

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had 76 yards on 10 carries but lost a fumble early in the game when Tyrique Stevenson pulled it out of Williams’ arm.

The Cowboys lost CeeDee Lamb on a running play in the first half as he injured his left ankle. It was only the second time in his career he finished a game without a reception. Cornerback Trevon Diggs left with a shoulder injury in the second half.