 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams is already QB1 in Chicago

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:21 PM

There will be no contrived quarterback competition in Chicago.

Three years after first-round rookie Justin Fields began the season as the backup to Andy Dalton, rookie Caleb Williams is already QB1.

Coach Matt Eberflus made that declaration to reporters on Friday.

It’s not a surprise. Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien are the other options.

So, yes, it will be Caleb Williams from the get-go. That’s the way it should be with a player taken that high.

On Wednesday, we’ll find out where and when Williams’s career will commence. The Bears could get started at Washington, where Williams (the first pick in the draft) would face the second overall pick in the draft — Commanders quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams also will face the Patriots, who may or may not start third overall pick Drake Maye, and the Vikings (twice), who might start J.J. McCarthy (the 10th pick) as of Week 1.