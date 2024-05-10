Caleb Williams is already QB1 in Chicago

There will be no contrived quarterback competition in Chicago.

Three years after first-round rookie Justin Fields began the season as the backup to Andy Dalton, rookie Caleb Williams is already QB1.

Coach Matt Eberflus made that declaration to reporters on Friday.

It’s not a surprise. Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien are the other options.

So, yes, it will be Caleb Williams from the get-go. That’s the way it should be with a player taken that high.

On Wednesday, we’ll find out where and when Williams’s career will commence. The Bears could get started at Washington, where Williams (the first pick in the draft) would face the second overall pick in the draft — Commanders quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams also will face the Patriots, who may or may not start third overall pick Drake Maye, and the Vikings (twice), who might start J.J. McCarthy (the 10th pick) as of Week 1.