Caleb Williams takes advantage of free play for 38-yard touchdown pass

  
Published December 28, 2025 09:28 PM

Remember an NFC North quarterback who used to get defenders with his hard count?

We might have another.

Caleb Williams drew the 49ers offside then took advantage of the free play by firing a strike to tight end Colston Loveland in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown.

The three-play drive took just 1:24 off the clock.

Still early in the second quarter, the matchup between Chicago and San Francisco is becoming a bona fide shootout.

Williams has completed 6-of-10 passes for 108 yards with two TDs.