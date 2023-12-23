Calvin Austin rushing TD gives Steelers 14-0 lead over Bengals

The Steelers have gotten off to a hot start and have now scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.

Receiver Calvin Austin took a jet sweep for a 7-yard score to give Pittsburgh a 14-0 lead with 14:21 left in the second quarter.

Austin’s run capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took 5:40 off the clock.

The Steelers faced just one third down on the possession, which quarterback Mason Rudolph converted with a check-down pass to Jaylen Warren on third-and-5. Warren gained 18 yards on the play.

Rudolph has started off hot, going 5-of-5 for 129 yards. Eighty-six of them came on the long catch-and-run touchdown by George Pickens. Allen Robinson also has three catches for 25 yards.

After finishing with just 216 yards in last week’s loss to the Colts, the Steelers already have 172 yards early in the second quarter.