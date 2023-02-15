 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement

  
Published February 15, 2023 07:52 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230215
February 15, 2023 09:00 AM
Aaron Rodgers says his inner circle doesn't talk to certain NFL reporters and that certain members of the media don't know anything about him, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms aren't so sure.

Calvin Ridley is not wasting any time.

After being suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games, Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The day’s date, Feb. 15, is the first day Ridley is eligible to apply .

Ridley acknowledged that he placed $1,500 in bets while a member of the Falcons during the 2021 season. That happened when he was away from the team while dealing with mental health issues.

The receiver has since been traded to the Jaguars, who acquired him in November for conditional draft picks.

Ridley caught 31 passes for 281 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021. He set career highs with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards with nine TDs for Atlanta in 2020.