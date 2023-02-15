Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement

Calvin Ridley is not wasting any time.

After being suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games, Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The day’s date, Feb. 15, is the first day Ridley is eligible to apply .

Ridley acknowledged that he placed $1,500 in bets while a member of the Falcons during the 2021 season. That happened when he was away from the team while dealing with mental health issues.

The receiver has since been traded to the Jaguars, who acquired him in November for conditional draft picks.

Ridley caught 31 passes for 281 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021. He set career highs with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards with nine TDs for Atlanta in 2020.