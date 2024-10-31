Calvin Ridley: I should have games like last Sunday every week

Bright spots are in short supply when you lose 52-14, but the Titans could find one in wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s productivity against the Lions last Sunday.

Ridley’s production had not been where he or the team wanted it to be through his first six games with the team, including an eight-target, zero-catch game in Week Six. Against the Lions, though, Ridley had 10 catches for 143 yards and he said on Wednesday that he wants that to be the standard moving forward.

“It’s just about getting better,” Ridley said, via the team’s website. “I think my preparation all week — I just worked every moment I was here throughout the day. . . . I just worked, and it showed up. I should have all games like that.”

The Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City last week, which may have led to more being placed on Ridley’s shoulders and he showed why that might wind up as a positive for a Titans team that can use any they can find.