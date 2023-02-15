 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Calvin Ridley is now eligible to apply for reinstatement

  
Published February 15, 2023 04:03 AM
February 13, 2023 09:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how the field conditions dramatically impacted the quality of play during Super Bowl LVII and why the NFL needs to take action to prevent this moving forward.

Wednesday is a big day for Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

The NFL suspended Ridley in March 2022 for at least one season after he gambled on NFL games and set February 15, 2023 as the first day that Ridley will be eligible to apply for reinstatement. Wednesday is February 15, so Ridley is now free to begin the process of returning to active duty.

Ridley acknowledged placing $1,500 in bets while he was a member of the Falcons during the 2021 season and they came at a period when he was taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health issues. The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars before the trade deadline last year and he’s set for a base salary of over $11.1 million after his contract tolled as a result of his suspension.

Ridley only played five games in 2021, so it’s been a while since his last full season in the NFL. He posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 and the Jaguars would love to add that kind of production to a receiving corps that will also feature Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in 2023.