Calvin Ridley ruled out as Titans fall behind Texans 7-6

  
Published November 16, 2025 03:05 PM

The Titans have ruled out wide receivers Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Chimere Dike (concussion).

Ridley, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, lasted one play on Sunday. He injured his ankle on a 13-yard reception from Cam Ward on the team’s first play from scrimmage.

Ridley needed a cart to get into the X-ray room.

The Titans have only 136 yards, but field-goal drives of 50 and 37 yards. Joey Slye hit from 56 and 47.

The Texans, who reached the Titans 1-yard line on their first drive of the game before turning it over on downs, finally scored. Nico Collins caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Mills, who is playing for C.J. Stroud, is 18-of-26 for 188 yards and a touchdown. Collins has six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans lead 7-6.