Calvin Ridley will wear No. 0 jersey for Jaguars

  
Published March 28, 2023 11:35 AM
nbc_pft_ridleyreinstated_230307
March 7, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how much of a difference-maker Calvin Ridley will be with the Jags this season, after missing the 2022 NFL season due to a gambling suspension.

Just minutes after the NFL voted to allow players to wear No. 0 jerseys this season, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley became the first player to announce that he will wear 0.

“Excited to be the first Jaguars player to wear zero,” Ridley wrote on Twitter.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence replied with a tweet addressing Ridley as “Agent 0,” which may become his nickname in Jacksonville. And the Jaguars tweeted an announcement that Ridley will wear 0, including a picture of Ridley in the 0 jersey .

Ridley was recently reinstated after a year-long suspension for gambling on NFL games while he was with the Falcons but not actively playing because he had taken a leave to focus on his mental health. The Falcons traded him to the Jaguars during his suspension, but the Jaguars had not yet announced what number he would wear in Jacksonville. Now we know: He’s the first NFL player in decades to officially get the No. 0 jersey assignment.