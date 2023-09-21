Cam Akers passes physical with Vikings, Jalen Nailor goes on IR

Running back Cam Akers is officially a member of the Vikings.

The Vikings announced on Thursday that Akers has passed his physical with the team. The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams on Wednesday in a trade that also saw the teams exchange conditional 2026 draft picks.

Akers will join the team immediately, so he could be in uniform for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He won’t have much practice time before the weekend, but he did play for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell when O’Connell was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles.

The Vikings also announced that they have placed wide receiver Jalen Nailor on injured reserve. Nailor was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Nailor played one snap on offense this year, but he’s been a regular on special teams.