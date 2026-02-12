Cam Akers, Velus Jones sign future contracts with the Seahawks

The Seahawks signed 15 players to future contracts on Thursday, including two players who took part in their Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots.

Running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones will both be on the team’s 90-man offseason roster. Akers and Jones both saw action on special teams in the victory.

Neither player saw action on offense, but the Seahawks have some things to sort out at running back this offseason. Super Bowl MVP Ken Walker is set for free agency and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL during the playoffs, so they can’t bank on the return of either back for the start of next season.

Akers and Jones were both elevated from the practice squad for the game. The other 13 players were either on the practice squad or on that roster’s injured reserve list.

Wide receiver Tyrone Broden, tackle Logan Brown, wide receiver Montorie Foster, cornerback Tyler Hall, safety Maxen Hook, center Federico Maranges, linebacker Chris Paul, linebacker Jamie Sheriff, nose tackle J.R. Singleton, nose tackle Bubba Thomas, linebacker Ja’Markis Weston, wide receiver Ricky White, and running back Jacardia Wright also signed new deals with the team.

