Cam Heyward: It would be cool to have Aaron Rodgers as Steelers QB

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward may not want to go on a darkness retreat with Aaron Rodgers, but that doesn’t mean he’s opposed to sharing a locker room with him.

While Heyward’s blunt comments on his podcast about not wanting to recruit Rodgers to Pittsburgh drew a lot of attention, the longtime Steeler said on NFL Network Wednesday that he thinks it “would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers” playing quarterback for the team. Heyward added that “I can’t be the guy who gets it over the finish line” because it has to be Rodgers’s decision to want to join the team.

There have been some misgivings about how Rodgers would fit into the Steelers’ culture and Heyward shared what he’d tell Rodgers about that culture.

“I would just say, you know, if you come to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the goal is to win,” Heyward said. “You know, we haven’t had the success we want, but the goal is still in mind to raise a Lombardi and bring that seventh one to Pittsburgh. We don’t really care about the glitz and glam of New York, but the focus is on good hard football, competing every day, challenging each other, trying to go from there.”

There’s no known timeline for Rodgers to make his decision and Heyward said he hopes there’s clarity about the quarterback spot “sooner rather than later” so that everyone on offense has time to work together ahead of a season that the veteran lineman believes the team has to approach with urgency.