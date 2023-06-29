Cam Robinson to serve four-game PED suspension

We’ve known for some time that Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson would serve a suspension during the 2023 season and word on the length of that ban came on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Robinson has received a four-game suspension from the league. Robinson is being suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Jaguars open the season with a road game against the Colts, home dates with the Chiefs and Texans, and a Week Four trip to London to face the Falcons. Robinson will be eligible to return for the Week Five game against the Bills, which will also take place in England.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars in 2022 and his suspension allows the Jags to void any guaranteed money that he’s still due under the terms of the pact. The 2017 second-round pick has started all 75 games he’s played in Jacksonville, but he missed the final five games — three in the regular season and two in the playoffs — of last season with a knee injury.

The Jaguars selected Anton Harrison in the first round this year and the rookie could be the choice to replace Robinson at the start of the year. If Harrison proves to be a quick study, his stay could be even longer.