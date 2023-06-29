 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Robinson to serve four-game PED suspension

  
Published June 29, 2023 04:11 PM

We’ve known for some time that Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson would serve a suspension during the 2023 season and word on the length of that ban came on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Robinson has received a four-game suspension from the league. Robinson is being suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Jaguars open the season with a road game against the Colts, home dates with the Chiefs and Texans, and a Week Four trip to London to face the Falcons. Robinson will be eligible to return for the Week Five game against the Bills, which will also take place in England.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars in 2022 and his suspension allows the Jags to void any guaranteed money that he’s still due under the terms of the pact. The 2017 second-round pick has started all 75 games he’s played in Jacksonville, but he missed the final five games — three in the regular season and two in the playoffs — of last season with a knee injury.

The Jaguars selected Anton Harrison in the first round this year and the rookie could be the choice to replace Robinson at the start of the year. If Harrison proves to be a quick study, his stay could be even longer.