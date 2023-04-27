Jaguars’ Cam Robinson facing PED suspension

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will reportedly be suspended at the start of the 2023 season.

Robinson will be suspended for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to John Shipley of SI.com.

The length of Robinson’s suspension has not been reported.

Robinson has played his entire career in Jacksonville and has started every game he has played, including 14 games last year. He missed the Jaguars’ final three regular-season games and both playoff games with a knee injury.

When asked recently if Robinson would be ready to go this year, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke replied, “From a health standpoint, yes .”

Robinson signed a three-year, $54 million contract with $33 million guaranteed last year. His suspension may void the remaining guarantees on that contract, and his $16 million base salary for 2023 means he will lose $888,888 of salary for each game he is suspended.