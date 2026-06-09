Cam Skattebo participates in team drills for the first time since his injury

Cam Skattebo moved well in individual drills on Monday as he continues working his way back from a gruesome ankle injury. He took another step on Tuesday.

On the first 11-on-11 of the offseason practice, Skattebo took a handoff. It marked the first time he has participated in team drills since a dislocated right ankle, a fractured fibula and a ruptured deltoid ligament in an Oct. 26 game against the Giants.

Skattebo expects to be full go for the start of training camp in late July.

He rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries in the eight games he played last season before his injury. He also had 24 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns.