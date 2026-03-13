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Cam Skattebo says his rehab has progressed to jogging at 75 percent speed

  
Published March 13, 2026 04:55 PM

Giants running back Cam Skattebo says he’s improving in rehab from the ankle injury that ended his 2025 season.

Skattebo told Rich Eisen on Wednesday that he just started running, although he still has a ways to go before he can run at a full sprint.

“I’m getting better. I ran for the first time today about 75 percent,” Skattebo said.

Skattebo said 75 percent is a gentle pace and he’s not overdoing it at this point in his rehab.

“Not very fast,” Skattebo said. “I can get away from like a baby hippo, maybe. That’s about it. A little bit over a jog, just striding out, not exploding yet and getting into that, but the jog and the striding.”

Skattebo suffered the injury on October 26, so it’s been less than five months of recovery. With almost six months to go before Week One, the Giants will hope he’s running at 100 percent speed when the season starts.