Cam Skattebo will return to practice before Malik Nabers

Giants receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo both are expected to be ready for Week 1.

But Skattebo is closer to a return than Nabers, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

Harbaugh said Skattebo could return this spring, while Nabers won’t be back until sometime in training camp and “closer to the season.”

Nabers underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee on Oct. 28.

“He’s in the classroom; he’s lifting weights; he’s in the rehab stuff, got up and spoke, like everybody did,” Harbaugh said, via SNY. “It was great, man. He’s in great spirits. It was fun to be around him.”

Nabers made 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 before his season-ending injury in Week 4.

Skattebo is recovering from an Oct. 26 surgery to repair a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula and ruptured ligament in is right leg.

He totaled 125 touches for 617 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.