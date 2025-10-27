 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Cam Ward: I have to do more, I have to be more accurate

  
Published October 27, 2025 11:01 AM

It’s been a rough go of it for Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft.

While Ward has shown flashes of his talent, he and the rest of Tennessee’s offense have rarely displayed that with any consistency, as the club has now fallen to 1-7 and 0-2 under interim head coach Mike McCoy.

After Sunday’s 38-14 loss to the Colts, Ward said that even with some positive moments, that’s clearly not enough.

“I have to do more. I have to be more accurate with the football,” Ward said. “We have to consistently move the ball up and down the field and end with points. I think the last couple of weeks we’ve been better just moving the ball, but we have to end it with points. If we don’t score points, we’re not going to be in a lot of games.”

Ward noted that for the most part, it’s one person on a play not doing their job that can mess up a play. The quarterback feels like that’s fixable.

And Ward doesn’t feel like his career is getting further behind based on all the losing.

“I don’t think it’s stunting [my development] because whether you win or lose, you will get better and you also got to get coached up on certain things every game,” Ward said. “Nobody in the NFL is going to play a perfect game each and every night. So, I just stay just right here at the same time. I never get too high, I never get too low. Try to do the best for my teammates to win.”

The Titans will host the Chargers in Week 9 before a Week 10 bye.