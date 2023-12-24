Cameron Dicker’s fifth FG gives Chargers the late lead, 22-21

Brandon Staley no longer coaches the Chargers.

That is evident in the fact that Cameron Dicker has kicked five field goals tonight. His fifth, from 53 yards out, has given the Chargers a 22-21 lead with 5:26 left.

It came after James Cook lost a fumble at the Buffalo 32, with Alohi Gilman forcing it, and Nick Williams recovering it. The Chargers lost 3 yards in the drive, but Dicker saved the drive.

His other field goals were from 20, 40, 47 and 45.

The Bills have plenty of time to come back.