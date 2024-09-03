 Skip navigation
Cameron Heyward agrees to three-year deal with Steelers

  
Published September 3, 2024 05:01 PM

Cameron Heyward wanted a contract that guaranteed he finished his career with the Steelers. The defensive lineman got that just in the nick of time.

The Steelers, who have a firm policy of cutting off negotiations once the season starts, and Heyward agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The deal includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed, including a $15 million signing bonus.

Heyward, 35, had $16 million left on the final year of his previous deal.

Heyward said this offseason that he wanted to be a “one-helmet” player, but he also maintained that he wants to play three more seasons. His new deal could allow both to happen.

He now is under contract through 2026.

The Steelers drafted Heyward in the first round in 2011, and he quickly became the heart and soul of the team. On Monday, he was elected a team captain for the 10th time in his career.