Cameron Heyward at Steelers OTAs, doesn’t think a new contract is imminent

The Steelers don’t have their mandatory minicamp until next week, but defensive lineman Cameron Heyward still decided to report to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday.

Heyward had been away from the team during their voluntary workouts as he looks for a new deal and he told reporters that he plans to remain with the team through minicamp and into training camp. Heyward said he isn’t sure what level of participation he’d have in either because he doesn’t “think a deal will get done tomorrow.”

Heyward made it clear that he’s still looking for a new contract, however.

“I’m looking to be here,” Heyward said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “The value is what we decide, but, for me, I want to be valued at my position. I understand I came off a rough season, but I don’t think it’s a step down of where I can play. I think, when I’m at the top of my game, I’m still a top-five player at my position.”

Heyward is in his 14th season with the Steelers. He was limited to 11 games last season and only recorded two sacks after posting 20.5 over the previous two seasons.