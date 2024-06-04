Cameron Heyward at Steelers OTAs, doesn’t think a new contract is imminent

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cameron Heyward at Steelers OTAs, doesn’t think a new contract is imminent

  
Published June 4, 2024 02:07 PM

The Steelers don’t have their mandatory minicamp until next week, but defensive lineman Cameron Heyward still decided to report to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday.

Heyward had been away from the team during their voluntary workouts as he looks for a new deal and he told reporters that he plans to remain with the team through minicamp and into training camp. Heyward said he isn’t sure what level of participation he’d have in either because he doesn’t “think a deal will get done tomorrow.”

Heyward made it clear that he’s still looking for a new contract, however.

“I’m looking to be here,” Heyward said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “The value is what we decide, but, for me, I want to be valued at my position. I understand I came off a rough season, but I don’t think it’s a step down of where I can play. I think, when I’m at the top of my game, I’m still a top-five player at my position.”

Heyward is in his 14th season with the Steelers. He was limited to 11 games last season and only recorded two sacks after posting 20.5 over the previous two seasons.