49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Cardinals agree to terms with LB Mykal Walker

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:42 PM

Linebacker Mykal Walker is headed to Arizona.

According to multiple reports, Walker has agreed to terms on a contract with the Cardinals. No terms have been reported.

The Cardinals will be Walker’s fourth NFL stop. He was a 2020 Falcons fourth-round pick and played three years in Atlanta before spending the last two seasons in Pittsburgh and Washington.

While with the Commanders last season, Walker had 21 tackles in 17 regular season games. He added five more tackles in the playoffs. Most of his playing time came on special teams, but he saw more action on defense in his previous stops.