MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Cardinals announce Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

  
Published February 14, 2023 10:20 AM
Jonathan Gannon is officially on to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced Gannon’s hiring on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came shortly after multiple reports that the NFC West team was finalizing a deal with Gannon to succeed Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach.

“I am super excited about the opportunity,” Gannon said in a statement “I look forward to getting my hands on the players and putting a winning product on the field.”

The move comes two days after Gannon served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in a losing effort against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at the Cardinals’ home stadium in Glendale. The Cardinals interviewed him for the first time on Monday, but clearly had an idea that he was their guy because things moved quickly from there.

Gannon takes over a team that went from the playoffs in 2021 to 4-13 in 2022. They have hired a new General Manager in Monti Ossenfort as well, so it should be an offseason with a lot of change as the team waits for quarterback Kyler Murray to recover from a torn ACL.