Cardinals are expected to interview Jonathan Gannon after Super Bowl

  
Published February 12, 2023 05:32 AM
nbc_pk_pkrosemanint_230209
February 9, 2023 05:57 PM
Howie Roseman sits down with Peter King in Arizona for a wide-ranging chat on everything from facing former coach and mentor Andy Reid to why he believes Philly's defensive line is 'underrated'.

The Cardinals paused their head coaching search for Super Bowl weekend and they are expected to interview a coach who will be working in Sunday’s game once it resumes this week.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are expected to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after he faces off with the Chiefs in the Cardinals’ home stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gannon interviewed with the Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach, but this would be his first conversation with the Cardinals about the opening they created by firing Kliff Kingsbury after the end of the regular season. He is in his second season running the Eagles defense and he’s also coached with the Colts, Vikings, Titans, and Falcons.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remain in the running for the Cardinals job, but the decision to wait to speak to Gannon suggests that the Cardinals may be moving in a different direction.