 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals beat Dolphins 28-27 on last-second field goal

  
Published October 27, 2024 04:16 PM

The Cardinals took a bit to get going in Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. But Arizona outscored Miami 21-14 in the second half to come away with a 28-27 victory.

Down 13-7 at halftime and then 20-10 midway through the third quarter, Arizona’s comeback started with a Miami offensive blunder. A snap got away from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa deep in Dolphins territory and the ball squirted out of the end zone for a safety.

On the ensuing drive, quarterback Kyler Murray contacted with Marvin Harrison for a 22-yard touchdown. But James Conner could not get in the end zone for a two-point conversion, keeping the score at 20-18.

Raheem Mostert expanded Miami’s lead back to 27-18 with his 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But Conner finished Arizona’s next drive with a 2-yard touchdown Chad Ryland’s extra point made it 27-25, Dolphins.

The Dolphins punted only twice on Sunday, but the second time was critical as it ended a chance to keep possession midway through the fourth quarter.

Arizona did not give the ball back, driving all the way down to Miami’s 16 to put Chad Ryland in position for a 34-yard field goal. Arizona took its final timeout with one second left and Ryland put it through the uprights for a game-winning score.

Murray finished the game 26-of-36 for 307 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Trey McBride led with nine catches for 124 yards. Receiver Marvin Harrison had six catches for 111 yards with a touchdown.

Arizona spoiled Tagovailoa’s return, as he finished 28-of-38 for 234 yards with one touchdown. The Cardinals did a solid job of containing Tyreek Hill, as he had six catches for 72 yards. Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 45 yards.

With the win, the Cardinals are in the thick of things in the NFC West at 4-4. They will host the Bears next Sunday.

For the Dolphins, things are slipping away at 2-5. They will be on the road to play the Bills in Week 9.