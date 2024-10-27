Cardinals beat Dolphins 28-27 on last-second field goal

The Cardinals took a bit to get going in Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. But Arizona outscored Miami 21-14 in the second half to come away with a 28-27 victory.

Down 13-7 at halftime and then 20-10 midway through the third quarter, Arizona’s comeback started with a Miami offensive blunder. A snap got away from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa deep in Dolphins territory and the ball squirted out of the end zone for a safety.

On the ensuing drive, quarterback Kyler Murray contacted with Marvin Harrison for a 22-yard touchdown. But James Conner could not get in the end zone for a two-point conversion, keeping the score at 20-18.

Raheem Mostert expanded Miami’s lead back to 27-18 with his 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But Conner finished Arizona’s next drive with a 2-yard touchdown Chad Ryland’s extra point made it 27-25, Dolphins.

The Dolphins punted only twice on Sunday, but the second time was critical as it ended a chance to keep possession midway through the fourth quarter.

Arizona did not give the ball back, driving all the way down to Miami’s 16 to put Chad Ryland in position for a 34-yard field goal. Arizona took its final timeout with one second left and Ryland put it through the uprights for a game-winning score.

Murray finished the game 26-of-36 for 307 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Trey McBride led with nine catches for 124 yards. Receiver Marvin Harrison had six catches for 111 yards with a touchdown.

Arizona spoiled Tagovailoa’s return, as he finished 28-of-38 for 234 yards with one touchdown. The Cardinals did a solid job of containing Tyreek Hill, as he had six catches for 72 yards. Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 45 yards.

With the win, the Cardinals are in the thick of things in the NFC West at 4-4. They will host the Bears next Sunday.

For the Dolphins, things are slipping away at 2-5. They will be on the road to play the Bills in Week 9.