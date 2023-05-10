Cardinals claim Ben Stille off waivers

The Cardinals have a high spot in the waiver order and they’re making good use of it this week.

The team announced the addition of defensive lineman Ben Stille to the roster on Wednesday. He was cut by the Browns on Tuesday and is the team’s second waiver claim in as many days.

Safety Andre Chachere is the other player to join the Cardinals this week. He was claimed on Tuesday after being let go by the Eagles.

Stille played one game for the Dolphins last season and then moved to the Browns after being signed off of Miami’s practice squad. He had three tackles in six appearances with the Browns and had two tackles in his only Dolphins outing.