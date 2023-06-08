 Skip navigation
Cardinals claim Kyler McMichael, cut Marvin Pierre

  
Published June 8, 2023 01:22 PM
The Cardinals added a new cornerback Thursday, announcing they claimed Kyler McMichael off waivers.

The Bills cut McMichael on Wednesday.

Arizona released linebacker Marvin Pierre in a corresponding move.

McMichael entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2022, signing with the Buccaneers. After the Bucs waived him, he landed on the Bills’ practice squad.

The Cardinals now have 12 cornerbacks on the roster, with seven at least 6 feet tall. McMichael stands 6 foot and weighs 203 pounds.

Pierre signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State. He played 25 games the past two seasons and totaled 149 tackles (86 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.