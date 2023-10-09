Cardinals claim RB Tony Jones off waivers

With James Conner suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, the Cardinals have added a running back.

Arizona claimed Tony Jones off of waivers after New Orleans let him go, the Cardinals announced on Monday.

Jones appeared in four games for the Saints this year, recording 70 yards rushing with two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 21 yards.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Jones has tallied 249 yards with two touchdowns in 22 games. He’s also caught 14 passes for 80 yards.

The Cardinals had two open roster slots, so they did not need to make a corresponding move to add Jones to the squad.