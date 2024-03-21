Cardinals cut S Qwuantrezz Knight

The Cardinals cut safety Qwuantrezz Knight on Thursday, the team announced.

In 2023, Knight appeared in six games for the Cardinals but did not record a statistic. He saw action on four defensive snaps and 32 on special teams.

It was his first career regular-season playing time.

Knight, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2022. San Francisco cut him out of the preseason, and he signed to their practice squad.

Knight signed a futures deal with the 49ers after the 2022 season but was cut out of training camp again. He signed back to their practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Knight off the 49ers’ practice squad on Sept. 18.