Cardinals designate CB Bobby Price to return from IR

The Cardinals are getting some depth back for its roster.

Arizona has designated cornerback Bobby Price to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Price has missed the last four games with a quad injury. He’s appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams.

The Cardinals do have a slot on their 53-man roster if they’d like to activate him for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Guard Elijah Wilkinson is also eligible to return to the active roster from IR.