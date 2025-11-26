Cardinals designate OL Christian Jones to return from IR

The Cardinals designated offensive lineman Christian Jones to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Jones will begin practicing on Wednesday, and the team can activate him to the 53-player roster at any time during the next 21 days.

He will miss at least four games after injuring a knee in the preseason opener. The 2024 fifth-round pick began his rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Jones ended up starting the season finale at right tackle after injuries to tackles Paris Johnson, Jonah Williams and Jackson Barton.

He is expected to serve as a backup in his return.

The Cardinals also announced they signed running back Montrell Johnson Jr. to the practice squad.

Johnson, a rookie, entered the league with the Eagles as a free agent from Florida.