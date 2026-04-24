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Cardinals draft Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis at No. 34

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:18 PM

Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis was a betting favorite to be a first-round pick. He didn’t hear his name called on Thursday night, but it didn’t take long for him to get taken on Friday.

With the 34th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Cardinals selected Bisontis.

The 21-year-old Bisontis is 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds and was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He can play guard and tackle.

On Thursday night, the Cardinals selected running back Jeremiyah Love third overall. Now they’re adding a player they hope can open holes for him.