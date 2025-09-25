Cardinals elevate RB Michael Carter, DL Anthony Goodlow for Thursday night

The Cardinals announced a pair of elevations from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Running back Michael Carter and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow have been called up. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Carter joined the Cardinals in 2023 and he ran 35 times for 131 yards and a touchdown in three games last season. He gives the team extra backfield depth with James Conner out for the season. Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight are the other backs for Arizona this week.

Goodlow played eight snaps against the 49ers in last Sunday’s loss. He was credited with one tackle.