Cardinals escape New Orleans with a Week One win

It wasn’t the best matchup of Week One of the 2025 NFL season, but Cardinals-Saints produced an exciting finish.

After Arizona dominated most of the game and appeared set to cruise to a road win, New Orleans stormed back late in the game, cut the Cardinals’ lead to 20-13 and drove deep into Cardinals territory in the closing seconds. But the Saints came up short and the Cardinals won 20-13.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and ran for 38 yards although he struggled for much of the game to deal with the Saints’ pass rush. Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a big game, with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler wasn’t particularly good, but he kept the team in contention late and at least did enough not to get benched. Rattler finished 27 of 45 for 214 yards, plus 29 rushing yards.

The Saints had won their Week One game six years in a row, a league-long winning streak in openers that the Cardinals snapped today. This Saints team doesn’t appear likely to win a lot of games this season, and today they missed an opportunity.