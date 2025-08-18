 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals first-round DL Walter Nolen remains on active/PUP

  
Published August 18, 2025 03:57 PM

The Cardinals have not seen first-round defensive lineman Walter Nolen on the practice field since the offseason program. Time is ticking if Nolen is going to be ready for Week 1.

He remains on the active/physically unable to perform list and has spent all of training camp rehabbing.

He’s doing well,” coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports. “He’s progressing right where he should be progressing. He hasn’t had any — I don’t want to say the word setback — but hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s progressing well.”

Gannon said at the start of training camp last month that he was uncertain whether Nolen would return in time to play the season opener.

If the Cardinals place Nolen on reserve/PUP, he will miss at least the first four games.