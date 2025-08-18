Cardinals first-round DL Walter Nolen remains on active/PUP

The Cardinals have not seen first-round defensive lineman Walter Nolen on the practice field since the offseason program. Time is ticking if Nolen is going to be ready for Week 1.

He remains on the active/physically unable to perform list and has spent all of training camp rehabbing.

“He’s doing well,” coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports. “He’s progressing right where he should be progressing. He hasn’t had any — I don’t want to say the word setback — but hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s progressing well.”

Gannon said at the start of training camp last month that he was uncertain whether Nolen would return in time to play the season opener.

If the Cardinals place Nolen on reserve/PUP, he will miss at least the first four games.