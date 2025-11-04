Cardinals lead Cowboys 10-0

Kyler Murray, who is undefeated at AT&T Stadium isn’t playing in Monday Night Football. It hasn’t mattered for the Cowboys.

Jacoby Brissett is making himself right at home, with a 10-0 lead on the home team.

The Cardinals have scored on their first two possessions, getting a 48-yard field goal from Chad Ryland and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals have outgained the Cowboys 104 to 58.

Brissett is 8-of-13 for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Harrison has five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Emari Demercado has four carries for 26 yards.

The Cowboys turned it over on downs on their first drive in the red zone, and they went three-and-out on their second.