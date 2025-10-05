Cardinals lead Titans 21-6 at halftime

The Cardinals are missing their top two running backs, but that hasn’t hurt them through 30 minutes of play against the Titans.

Running backs Michael Carter and Bam Knight sandwiched touchdown runs around a Kyler Murray score and the Cardinals lead the Titans 21-6 at halftime in Arizona.

Murray scored on a 12-yard scramble and he’s 12-of-18 for 142 yards through the air. Marvin Harrison Jr. has three catches for 79 of those yards and the Cardinals have a 186-92 edge in offensive yards.

They also forced the only turnover of the game. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither forced a fumble by Titans running back Tony Pollard and the Cardinals got Knight’s touchdown a few plays later.

Arizona also sacked Cam Ward twice and the Titans rookie quarterback is 5-of-16 for 58 yards so far on Sunday. Their offense has looked every bit as ugly as those numbers and the Titans will need to come up with something quick if they’re going to avoid an 0-5 start.