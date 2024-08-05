Cardinals place BJ Ojulari on injured reserve

The Cardinals have made a roster move to formally end BJ Ojulari’s 2024 season.

Arizona announced on Monday that Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve, after the edge rusher tore his ACL late last week.

Ojulari, 22, was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, playing 37 percent of Arizona’s defensive snaps and 21 percent of special teams snaps.

He finished his first season with 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.