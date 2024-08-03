Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari tore his ACL in Friday’s practice

Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari injured his left knee in Friday’s practice.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Ojulari tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the season.

A second-round pick in 2023, Ojulari played all 17 games with no starts. He saw action on 409 defensive snaps and 92 on special teams and made 40 tackles and four sacks.

Right tackle Jonah Williams was blocking Ojulari when Ojulari went down.

“It’s football,” Williams said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I hope he’s all right. He’s a great player, and I enjoy playing with him.”

Ojulari instead will spend the season rehabbing.