Cardinals place RB James Conner on injured reserve

The Cardinals have formally made a move to end running back James Conner’s season.

Conner has been placed on injured reserve. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Conner needs season-ending surgery on his foot.

“[T]hat’s a captain, that’s a vocal leader on our team,” Gannon said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “They know everybody in this building knows what he means to our organization, and that’s not to diminish anybody else’s impact. It’s really not, but heavy is the crown.

“He does wear a big crown, so we just have to pick up the slack.”

Conner rushed for 95 yards with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 39 yards in his three games this season.

Conner’s departure from the roster opened a spot for offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs to be added to the 53 from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Cardinals have signed linebacker Elliott Brown and safety Patrick McMorris to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Kyon Barrs from the practice squad.