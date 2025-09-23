 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals place RB James Conner on injured reserve

  
Published September 23, 2025 04:33 PM

The Cardinals have formally made a move to end running back James Conner’s season.

Conner has been placed on injured reserve. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Conner needs season-ending surgery on his foot.

“[T]hat’s a captain, that’s a vocal leader on our team,” Gannon said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “They know everybody in this building knows what he means to our organization, and that’s not to diminish anybody else’s impact. It’s really not, but heavy is the crown.

“He does wear a big crown, so we just have to pick up the slack.”

Conner rushed for 95 yards with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 39 yards in his three games this season.

Conner’s departure from the roster opened a spot for offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs to be added to the 53 from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Cardinals have signed linebacker Elliott Brown and safety Patrick McMorris to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Kyon Barrs from the practice squad.