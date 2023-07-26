 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals place Zach Ertz on PUP list

  
Published July 26, 2023 02:36 PM

Quarterback Kyler Murray is not the only Cardinals player who will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Arizona announced on Wednesday that tight end Zach Ertz, and rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari will both begin camp on PUP. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams will also begin the summer on the non-football injury list.

Ertz tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season after re-signing with the club on a reported three-year, $31.65 million deal in the spring. He was traded from Philadelphia to Arizona midway through the 2021 season. In 2022, Ertz caught 47 passes for 406 yards with four touchdowns.

Ojulari is dealing with a knee injury and Williams is also recovering from a torn ACL.

The players on PUP and NFI can be activated at any time before the regular season.