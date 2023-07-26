Cardinals place Zach Ertz on PUP list

Quarterback Kyler Murray is not the only Cardinals player who will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Arizona announced on Wednesday that tight end Zach Ertz, and rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari will both begin camp on PUP. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams will also begin the summer on the non-football injury list.

Ertz tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season after re-signing with the club on a reported three-year, $31.65 million deal in the spring. He was traded from Philadelphia to Arizona midway through the 2021 season. In 2022, Ertz caught 47 passes for 406 yards with four touchdowns.

Ojulari is dealing with a knee injury and Williams is also recovering from a torn ACL.

The players on PUP and NFI can be activated at any time before the regular season.