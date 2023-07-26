Kyler Murray to begin training camp on PUP list

In an interview with the Cardinals website published earlier this month, quarterback Kyler Murray said his goal is to return from reconstructive knee surgery by Week One.

But Murray tore his ACL toward the end of the season and had the procedure to repair it on Jan. 3. So being ready for the start of the season has always been a long shot.

To that end, Murray will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Given the timeline of Murray’s injury and surgery, the designation is no surprise.

Murray completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven picks in 2022. He also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs in his 11 starts.

Colt McCoy is expected to start as long as Murray is out with David Blough, Jeff Driskel, and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Clayton Tune behind him.

