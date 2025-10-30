 Skip navigation
Cardinals preparing for Kyler Murray to start on Monday night

  
Published October 30, 2025 02:43 PM

After missing two games and resting through the bye week with a foot injury, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to return on Monday night against the Cowboys.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said today that the plan for Murray in the coming days is, “Get him fully healthy, play.”

Asked if he’s preparing for Murray to start Monday night, Gannon answered, “Yeah.”

In Murray’s absence, Jacoby Brissett started the Cardinals’ last two games, both losses. Murray started the first five games of the season and did not play particularly well. The Cardinals went 2-3 in the games Murray started.

At 2-5, the Cardinals need to turn things around in a hurry if they’re going to contend for the playoffs.

“We’ve got to do everything we can do to try to win a game,” Gannon said.

That starts with getting Murray back on Monday night.