Cardinals-Rams, Falcons-Commanders among games in Saturday pool for Week 17

  
Published May 15, 2024 09:34 PM

Once again, NFL Network will have a late-season Saturday triple-header.

This year, it’s in Week 17 — the weekend after Christmas. The league will select from a pool of five games for a 1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

The pool is made up of: Broncos at Bengals, Cardinals at Rams, Chargers at Patriots, Colts at Giants, and Falcons at Commanders.

With Cardinals-Rams the only divisional matchup and the two teams in closest proximity, it stands to reason that game could easily be a part of the Saturday slate.

The matchup between Los Angeles and New England is that much more difficult logistically, given the travel distance for the Chargers.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington could also be a compelling matchup late in the season. Since departing the franchise, Cousins has played at Washington once — coming away with a 20-17 victory with the Vikings in Week 8 of the 2022 season.