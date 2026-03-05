 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals release Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bilal Nichols

  
Published March 5, 2026 04:56 PM

The Cardinals have not officially released quarterback Kyler Murray yet, but they did part ways with a couple of other players on Thursday.

They announced that they have released linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. The two moves clear around $11 million in cap space in Arizona.

Davis-Gaither joined the team last year and started in 13 of his 17 appearances. He had 117 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his year in Arizona.

Nichols missed time with neck and knee injuries last season. He had three tackles in four games after recording 10 tackles in six games during his first season with the team.