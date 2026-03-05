Cardinals release Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bilal Nichols

The Cardinals have not officially released quarterback Kyler Murray yet, but they did part ways with a couple of other players on Thursday.

They announced that they have released linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. The two moves clear around $11 million in cap space in Arizona.

Davis-Gaither joined the team last year and started in 13 of his 17 appearances. He had 117 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his year in Arizona.

Nichols missed time with neck and knee injuries last season. He had three tackles in four games after recording 10 tackles in six games during his first season with the team.