Cardinals release DL Ben Stille, sign DL Patrick Jenkins

  
Published May 27, 2025 05:18 PM

The Cardinals made a couple of changes on their defensive line on Tuesday.

They announced that they have released defensive lineman Ben Stille. They signed defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins to the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Stille had three tackles, a sack, and three passes defensed in three games for Arizona last season. He also had eight tackles and a sack in five games for the team in 2023. He appeared in three games for the Bucs between those stints and has also seen time with the Browns and Dolphins.

Jenkins went undrafted out of Tulane and tried out for the Saints at their rookie minicamp. He had 107 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks while in college.