Cardinals release Josh Thomas, Julién Davenport

  
Published June 14, 2023 08:57 AM
June 14, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why now could be the best time for the Cardinals to try to trade Budda Baker, after the safety requested a trade this offseason.

The Cardinals have made a pair of roster moves just before finishing their offseason program.

Arizona has released cornerback Josh Thomas and offensive lineman Julién Davenport, the team announced.

Thomas joined the Cardinals last season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in two games for Arizona last year, playing 14 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps. He’s also spent time with the Bills.

Davenport was also on the Cardinals’ practice squad last year, though he didn’t appear in a game. He last played nine games for the Colts in 2021, starting four of those contests. Davenport entered the league with the Texans and has also played for the Dolphins and Bears.