nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Cardinals release RB Michael Carter, put DL Walter Nolen on PUP list

  
Published August 26, 2025 05:15 PM

The Cardinals had running back Michael Carter on the roster the last couple of years, but he’s not on their initial 53-man roster this year.

Carter was released on Tuesday as the Cardinals set that roster. DeeJay Dallas was also released, which leaves James Conner, Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight as their current backs.

The Cardinals also announced that first-round pick Walter Nolen will remain on the physically unable to perform list. He will be out for at least the first four games. Linebacker BJ Ojulari and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols join him on that list, but guard Will Hernandez has been activated.

Offensive linemen Hayden Conner and Christian Jones were placed on injured reserve and designated for return. Linebacker J.J Russell went on the season-ending version of the list.

The rest of the waived or released players in Arizona are defensive linemen Kyon Barrs, Anthony Goodlow, and Elijah Simmons; linebackers Elliott Brown and Mykal Walker; offensive linemen Jeremiah Byers, Jake Curhan, Sincere Haynesworth, Nick Leverett, and Royce Newman; wide receivers Simi Fehoko, Bryson Green, and Tejhaun Palmer; defensive backs Darren Hall, Jaylon Jones, and Jammie Robinson; tight end Josiah Deguara; and long snapper Aaron Brewer.